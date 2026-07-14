Hormuz closure, Gulf strikes: What we know about the latest Iran-US attacks

SINGAPORE: Prospects of a lasting end to the Middle East conflict dimmed further over the weekend, as the United States and Iran exchanged another wave of strikes, catching several Gulf states and ships in the crossfire.

Tensions between the two sides have been escalating since last week, with the latest round of attacks coming after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed on Sunday (Jul 12).

As oil prices hit a one-month high and tit-for-tat strikes continue, here's what we know about how the latest escalation unfolded.

HORMUZ CLOSURE

While Iran’s nuclear programme initially underpinned US involvement in the conflict, control of the Strait of Hormuz has now emerged as the central flashpoint.

Under an interim deal signed in June, Iran had committed to allowing commercial vessels to pass through the strait safely and without charge for 60 days.

That arrangement began to unravel in early July, after Washington accused Tehran of hitting several tankers in the waterway - triggering an initial round of retaliatory strikes.

The latest escalation followed Iran’s declaration on Sunday that the strait was closed, after a vessel travelling on what it described as an unapproved route was struck.

According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ship had “jeopardised maritime security” by switching off its systems. It also warned that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a “severe response".

Iran did not provide details of the ship, but Oman said a Cyprus-flagged vessel carrying 24 crew members was hit off its eastern coast.

The US military responded on the same day with a new wave of strikes on Iran’s military sites, insisting that the strait remained open.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it,” the US Central Command said.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington could reinstate its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf, and proposed charging a 20 per cent fee on cargo passing through the strait as the US acts as its “guardian”.