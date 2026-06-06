US and Iran trade strikes in latest Gulf flare-up
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps says it targeted American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for US strikes
WASHINGTON: US forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites on Saturday (Jun 6) after shooting down drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said, in the latest escalation complicating efforts to end the war between the two countries.
The US military believes the four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, a US official told Reuters. US Central Command said on X that the US then struck Iran's surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, which are both on the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for US strikes and fired on four tankers attempting to cross the strait without its permission.
Kuwait's state media said air defences were intercepting missile and drone attacks, while in Bahrain sirens sounded and residents were urged to seek shelter.
Kuwait and Bahrain condemned the strikes. Kuwait's foreign ministry described the Iranian attacks, including the latest strike early on Saturday, as a "blatant act of aggression" that ignored international calls to halt such actions and posed a direct threat to citizens, residents, and regional security, a ministry statement said.
Iran later said it had hit US bases in both countries with ballistic missiles, but the US military said six missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target.
The US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war that would leave issues including Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations.
But amid periodic skirmishes, a deal has remained elusive.
Tehran wants access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, the lifting of a U.S. blockade on its ports and leverage over the strait. Iran has effectively blocked the waterway, where about a fifth of the world's oil transited before the war.
Iranian state media reported that Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister of Pakistan, which has been mediating an end to the conflict, was on his way to Tehran on Saturday. There was no immediate confirmation of the report from Islamabad.
US President Donald Trump is facing mounting domestic political pressure due to rising gas prices to bring the unpopular war to an end. He told NBC that while most of Iran's drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, the Iranians still have access to about a fifth of their missiles.
"They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say percentage-wise, maybe 21 per cent to 22 per cent of their missiles. It's a lot of missiles, but it's not what it was when we first attacked," Trump told NBC News' "Meet the Press" programme, according to excerpts released by the network on Friday.
When asked why Iran’s leaders were not more inclined to strike a deal, if they are as desperate as he has portrayed them, Trump said:
"Because they are strong. They're proud. There are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do, they've got no choice, and it takes a little while."
After the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, Tehran attacked Gulf states hosting US bases and largely stopped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The conflict has driven up oil prices and disrupted supply chains for other products. The UN World Food Programme said on Friday that it was pushing millions of people closer to hunger due to rising fuel and transport costs.
Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told CNN on Friday that a peace deal hinged on the Trump administration unfreezing US$24 billion in Iranian assets, and warned that the US would "enter into a dark corridor" if it resumed attacks.
FIGHTING FLARES ACROSS REGION DESPITE CEASEFIRES
In a parallel conflict in Lebanon, Iran-aligned armed group Hezbollah said on Friday it had carried out two attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon, while Lebanese security services said Israeli airstrikes hit towns across southern Lebanon.
Iran has reaffirmed support for Hezbollah while demanding that Israel withdraw from Lebanon. Tehran has made a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah a condition for any peace deal with Washington.
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem this week rejected a U.S.-brokered pact between Israel and the Lebanese government to halt the fighting in Lebanon. The deal did not provide for an Israeli withdrawal, and Hezbollah had not been party to the negotiations.
Israel has has said its forces would not withdraw or halt operations in the country amid increasing friction with the US.