One month into Iran war, only hard choices for Trump

STRUGGLING TO CONTAIN EXPANDING WAR

Apparently hedging his bets, Trump is deploying thousands more US troops to the region and warning Iran of an intensified onslaught, possibly including the use of ground troops, if it does not yield to his demands.

Analysts say such a show of force could be aimed at creating leverage for concessions from Tehran but risks drawing the US into a more protracted conflict, with any commitment of boots on Iranian soil likely to anger many American voters.

Another possible scenario, experts say, would be for the US to wage a final major air assault in "Operation Epic Fury" to further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and nuclear sites, after which Trump would declare victory and walk away, saying his war objectives had been achieved.

But such a claim would ring hollow unless the vital Strait of Hormuz is completely reopened, which Iran is so far refusing to allow. Trump has voiced frustration over European allies' refusal to send warships to help secure the waterway.

Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to keep the US out of foreign conflicts, is seemingly struggling to contain the expanding war that he started along with Israel.

Even as he has continued issuing triumphalist assessments, he has increasingly geared his messaging to reassuring nervous financial markets, pressing senior aides to emphasise that the war will be over soon, according to the senior White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

But the lack of a clear exit strategy carries dangers both for Trump’s presidential legacy and his party's prospects as Republicans scramble to defend narrow majorities in Congress in the November midterm elections.

Trump’s biggest miscalculation has been the extent of Tehran's retaliation. It has used its remaining missiles and drones to strike Israel and neighboring Gulf states and mostly close the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for one-fifth of the world's oil, sending shockwaves through the global economy.

"The Iranian government’s bet is they can take more pain for longer than their adversaries, and they might be right," said Jon Alterman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington.

The White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump and his team were "well-prepared" for Iran's response in the strait and are confident it will reopen soon.

Even so, the clearest sign of Trump's growing anxiety about the war came on Monday with his dramatic climbdown from a threat to destroy Iran's power grid if it did not allow shipping to resume through the strait.

In a move widely seen as intended to calm markets, he declared a five-day pause in carrying out his threat in order to give diplomacy a chance. On Thursday, he extended that for another 10 days.

At the same time, pressure is building at home.

Opinion polls show the war is overwhelmingly unpopular with Americans, and while Trump’s MAGA movement has mostly stood with him, his grip on his political base could weaken if the economic impact, including high gas prices, persists.

Trump’s overall approval rating has fallen to 36 per cent, the lowest since his return to the White House, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found.

The White House has grown increasingly worried about the political fallout from the war, a former senior Trump administration official told Reuters, citing concerns expressed by Republican lawmakers about the coming midterm elections.

In an indication of growing Republican disquiet, US Representative Mike Rogers, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, criticised the administration on Thursday for not providing enough information on the scope of the Iran campaign.

Pushing back, the White House official said Trump aides had briefed Congress numerous times before and during the war.