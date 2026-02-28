What led to US-Israeli strikes on Iran: Protests, nuclear power and proxies

PARIS: The US and Israeli strikes on Iran follow the Islamic republic's violent repression of mass protests and stalled negotiations between Tehran and Washington over existential issues for Iran: Its nuclear programme, ballistic missiles, and regional proxies.

PROTEST CRACKDOWN

Protests over economic hardship erupted in Tehran in late December before spreading nationwide as a broad anti-government movement, peaking on Jan 8 and 9.

The unrest prompted a violent crackdown by Iranian authorities, with the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) recording more than 7,000 deaths, mostly protesters, while warning the full toll was likely far higher.

In addition, more than 53,000 people have been arrested since January.

US President Donald Trump has cited 32,000 deaths, echoing figures reported by Persian-language media based outside of Iran.

For their part, Iranian authorities acknowledge more than 3,000 deaths but blamed the violence on "terrorist acts" they alleged were orchestrated by the United States and Israel.

As the crackdown was waged, Trump initially pledged to the Iranian people on Jan 13 that "help is on its way", and ordered the biggest military build-up in decades in the Middle East.