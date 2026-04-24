US Justice Department ends criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell

"BOGUS" INVESTIGATION

But the top Democrat on the Banking Committee, Senator Elizabeth Warren, warned that the closure of the investigation does not end political pressure on the Fed.



"Let's be clear what the Justice Department announced today: they threatened to restart the bogus criminal investigation into Fed Chair Powell at any time while failing to drop their ridiculous criminal probe against Governor Lisa Cook," she said.



Warren was referring to a separate attempt by Trump to fire Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud. The case is currently before the Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on whether he can oust her.



Powell first took the helm of the Fed during Trump's first presidency in 2018 and was subsequently reappointed to the position under Democratic president Joe Biden.



Apart from Tillis's objections on the Senate panel, Powell himself said last month that he would not leave his post on the Fed's board of governors until the Justice Department probe involving him was "well and truly over, with transparency and finality."



It is rare for a former Fed chair to remain on its board after stepping down as chief, and Powell's Fed governor term ends in 2028.



It remains to be seen if Powell plans to stay on with the probe now being dropped.



All eyes will be on his remarks at a press conference next week after a two-day policy meeting among Fed officials.