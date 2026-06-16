US military to build war-ready stockpile in Australia: Documents

SYDNEY: The US military is planning a permanent war-ready weapons stockpile for its Marine Corps on Australia's southeast coast beyond the range of most Chinese missiles, tender documents showed and officials confirmed to AFP.

The development of the stockpile, a first for the Marine Corps in Australia, comes as the United States is keen to leverage the continent's strategic location in the South Pacific to counter China's rapid military build-up, analysts said.

The US Marines Corps began global prepositioning of military supplies during the Cold War – using floating stores on ships and caves in Norway where weapons, ammunition and vehicles to sustain thousands of troops are kept.

The first land stockpile in the Asia-Pacific is expected to open this year in the Philippines, close to potential flashpoints in the South China Sea.

Documents published by the US Navy this month showed an advanced planning for an even larger Australian stockpile, with US$30 million allocated to build warehouses and offices in southeastern Victoria state for "critical forward provisioning".

The Australian stockpile, expected to reach full capacity by 2028, will be kept in Melbourne before being moved to US warehouses to be constructed next year at an Australian military base at Bandiana in rural Victoria, tender documents showed.

Australia does not permit foreign military bases on its soil, a sensitive issue in a country that has a security alliance with the United States and is hosting an increasing variety of US forces on rotation at Australian defence bases.

The US Navy is engaging a global defence contractor to employ around 110 engineers, mechanics, material and safety specialists to manage the Australian stockpile, which includes "crew-served weapons", the documents showed.

"Marine Corps activities in Australia support integrated global sustainment by maintaining ready-for-issue equipment and supplies for operations and exercises across the Indo-Pacific," a US Marine Corps Forces Pacific spokesperson told AFP.

The spokesperson declined to comment on contract details or force planning assumptions but said Marines equipment is kept at "high readiness".

Contracting arrangements and the operation of the facility would be made in close coordination with Australia's Department of Defence.

"These activities improve responsiveness, strengthen interoperability with allies and partners, and support a range of missions across the Indo-Pacific," the spokesperson said, using an alternative description for the Asia-Pacific region.