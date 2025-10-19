Protesters out in force for anti-Trump 'No Kings' rallies across US

WASHINGTON: Huge crowds took to the streets in all 50 US states at "No Kings" protests on Saturday (Oct 18), venting anger over President Donald Trump's hardline policies, while Republicans ridiculed them as "Hate America" rallies.

Organisers said 7 million people marched in protests spanning New York to Los Angeles, with demonstrations popping up in small cities across the US heartland and even near Trump's home in Florida.

"This is what democracy looks like!" chanted thousands in Washington near the US Capitol, where the federal government was shut down for a third week because of a legislative deadlock.

Colourful signs called on people to "protect democracy", while others demanded the country abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency at the centre of Trump's anti-immigrant crackdown.

Demonstrators slammed what they called the Republican billionaire's strong-arm tactics, including attacks on the media, political opponents and undocumented immigrants.

"I never thought I would live to see the death of my country as a democracy," 69-year-old retiree Colleen Hoffman told AFP as she marched down Broadway in New York.

"We are in a crisis – the cruelty of this regime, the authoritarianism. I just feel like I cannot sit home and do nothing."