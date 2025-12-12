US preparing to seize more tankers off Venezuela's coast after first ship taken, sources say

WASHINGTON: The US is preparing to intercept more ships transporting Venezuelan oil following the seizure of a tanker this week, as it increases pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, six sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday (Dec 11).

The seizure was the first interdiction of an oil cargo or tanker from Venezuela, which has been under US sanctions since 2019. The action came as the US executes a large-scale military build-up in the southern Caribbean and as US President Donald Trump campaigns for Maduro's ouster.

The seizure has put shipowners, operators and maritime agencies involved in transporting Venezuelan crude on alert, with many reconsidering whether to sail from Venezuelan waters in the coming days as planned, shipping sources said.

Further direct interventions by the US are expected in the coming weeks targeting ships carrying Venezuelan oil that may also have transported oil from other countries targeted by US sanctions, such as Iran, according to the sources familiar with the matter who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.