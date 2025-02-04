US prosecutor warns of legal risk for anyone hindering Elon Musk

WASHINGTON: A federal prosecutor appointed by President Donald Trump asked Elon Musk for information about anyone trying to impede the work of the billionaire's government efficiency effort, warning of possible criminal sanctions, in a letter posted on platform X on Monday (Feb 3).

Edward Martin, the interim US attorney in Washington, DC, said in the letter any action to threaten or confront employees of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency "may break numerous laws".

"Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people," reads the letter, which Martin posted on his personal X account.

Musk posted a thank you in response to Martin's message.