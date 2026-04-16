US says its forces ready to restart combat if Iran doesn't agree to a deal

WASHINGTON: US forces in the Middle East are postured to restart combat operations immediately if Iran doesn't agree to a peace deal, top American military officials said on Thursday (Apr 16).

As part of a campaign to pressure Tehran to sign an agreement, US military forces are mounting a blockade on all ships seeking to enter or leave Iran.

"You, Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Pentagon briefing.

"But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy."

The Trump administration expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a deal to end the war with Iran, while also warning of increasing economic pressure against Tehran if it remains defiant.

Hegseth, addressing the Iranian leadership, said: "This is not a fair fight, and we know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to."

General Dan ​Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said US forces were "ready to resume major combat operations at literally a moment's notice".

US Navy ships would pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran, he told the briefing.

Ships trying to break the blockade would be intercepted and warned that "If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force". Enforcement would occur inside Iran's territorial seas and in international waters, he said.

A total of 13 ships have chosen to turn around rather than break the blockade, Caine said, adding that no ships had been boarded so far.