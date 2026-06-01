US says struck Iranian radar and drone control sites; Iran Guards say US base targeted

The United States said on Sunday (May 31) it conducted "self-defence strikes" on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Island at the weekend in what it said was a response to "aggressive" actions from Tehran.

The US Central Command said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

US fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones, according to CENTCOM.

It added that no US military personnel were harmed.

In response, Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday its aerospace force targeted an air base used in what it called a US attack on a telecoms tower on Sirik Island, but did not give the location of the base.

The two countries had traded strikes last week as well with Iran targeting a US air base after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.