Oil prices jump on Mideast war, stock markets diverge

TECH STOCK FOCUS

While stock market traders kept a close watch on the Mideast war developments, focus was also firmly on the technology sector, as it has been for several weeks.



"A rotation away from tech has resulted in a better day for European markets overall, which continue to defy the strength in oil," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading and investing platform IG.



Tech stocks had rebounded on Wall Street on Tuesday, but had a more difficult day on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finishing down 0.6 per cent.



Companies that are massively deploying AI, such as Amazon, Meta and Microsoft, were trading sharply lower.



The recent "pullback in chip stocks following a storming run earlier this year has left investors hungry for an update on AI-related demand and to see if all the big investments into tech infrastructure are paying off," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.



Google parent "Alphabet reports tonight, with Intel following tomorrow and Microsoft, Meta ... and others next week", he added.



Asia's main stock markets closed mixed on Wednesday, as investors eagerly awaited earnings updates from technology giants.