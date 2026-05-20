Oil dips, stocks mixed after Trump holds off on Iran attack

Brent crude, the international benchmark, hovered at around US$110 a barrel, down from Monday's prices but still up more than 50 per cent since the outbreak of the Middle East war.



Investors are also nervously eyeing rising yields for government bonds in major economies, including the United States and Japan, indicating that investors are selling amid fears inflation will hinder economic growth.



"It's really just inflation worries, particularly given that the Strait of Hormuz is still closed," said Sam Burns of Mill Street Research about the drivers of the bond yields.



Burns pointed to US inflation data last week that hit multi-year-highs as being of concern to investors.



Still, with markets not expecting the US Federal Reserve to hike rates until at least next year, Burns said he expected bond yields to have a ceiling on how high they will go.



The divergence between bond investor worries and stock market enthusiasm for strong corporate earnings and the AI-fuelled tech boom is increasingly prompting caution.



Higher bond yields point towards expectations of higher borrowing costs, which could make it more difficult for many firms, in particular for those needing to finance massive investments into AI.