US strikes Iran in response to attack on ship that Trump said violated ceasefire

WASHINGTON: The US struck Iran on Friday (Jun 26) in response to a drone attack a day earlier on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. It is the most significant test yet of an interim understanding reached a week ago by the two countries to begin working to end their months-long war and reopen the pivotal waterway.

US President Donald Trump said the drone attack violated the ceasefire.

“I don’t like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually four of them,” Trump said at the White House shortly before the US struck back. When asked why there would be strikes when Trump has insisted talks with Tehran are going well, Trump said of Iran: “They’re a little bit different.”

US Central Command said the military struck missile and drone locations and coastal radar sites in Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said its response to the fresh strike will be "swift and decisive," Iran's State TV reported early on Saturday.

The Guards said they repelled an attack against Sirik Island, which is located on the shores of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, responded to Trump on social media earlier Friday, saying that “the Strait of Hormuz is governed by Iran, so: Respect the rules” and to “not mistake control for escalation”.

“This is not a violation of the ceasefire; it is ceasefire management,” Azizi wrote.

The Singapore-registered cargo ship, operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp, was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman. It came hours after Iran threatened vessels to stop using the route.

No injuries were reported.