Iran insists on right to control shipping in Strait of Hormuz after ship hit near Oman

DUBAI: Iran reasserted its right on Friday (Jun 26) to control shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and warned Gulf states against siding with the United States, a day after an attack on a ship near Oman highlighted the fragility of a preliminary deal to end the Iran war.

Tehran was responding to what it called an "interventionist, irresponsible and provocative" joint statement by the US and six Gulf states that rejected Iran's insistence that it could charge tolls on vessels transiting the strait.

"Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz cannot be guaranteed under ambiguous arrangements, parallel routes or decision-making that does not take Iran's role as a coastal state into account," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X.

Oil prices dipped further on Friday, despite conflicting interpretations of last week's interim deal between Iran and the US and a slowdown in traffic through the strait, where a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies typically pass.

Saudi Aramco resumed crude loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf, the world's biggest oil port, after a nearly four-month halt, shipping data showed.