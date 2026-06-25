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Israel says will only withdraw troops from Lebanon after Hezbollah disarmed
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World

Israel says will only withdraw troops from Lebanon after Hezbollah disarmed

Israel says will only withdraw troops from Lebanon after Hezbollah disarmed

An Israeli soldier looks through the sight of his rifle at his position near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, on May 31, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

25 Jun 2026 10:55PM (Updated: 25 Jun 2026 10:58PM)
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JERUSALEM: Israel said Thursday (Jun 25) that it would only withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon after Hezbollah was disarmed, as the two countries engaged in US-mediated talks in Washington.

The Israeli military has launched widespread airstrikes in Lebanon and sent troops into the country's south after Hezbollah, the powerful militia backed by Iran, entered the Middle East war on the side of its patron in March.

"We will not withdraw our forces from southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah remains a threat, are not disarmed and are not demilitarised," David Mencer, a government spokesman, said in a briefing to journalists.

Under US pressure, Lebanese officials began direct talks in April with Israel in Washington.

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The latest three-day round of talks is due to wrap up on Thursday.

Commenting on the negotiations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two neighbours were close to making a "commitment of intent".

Asked about the talks, Mencer said: "We are making extremely clear that our responsibility is to our northern citizens and to the whole of Israel, and we will not allow any terrorist force anywhere near our border - which means that any redeployment of IDF forces comes after, not before, but after the demilitarisation of southern Lebanon and the disarming of Hezbollah."

"We've already been in this situation in 2024," he added. "Hezbollah were supposed to be disarmed. They weren't."

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Source: AFP/co

Related Topics

Israel Hezbollah Lebanon
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