US Supreme Court allows Trump to withhold US$4 billion in foreign aid

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court sided again on Friday (Sep 26) with Donald Trump, allowing his administration to withhold about US$4 billion in foreign aid authorised by Congress for the current fiscal year as the Republican president pursues his "America First" agenda.

The justices for now blocked an order by Washington-based US District Judge Amir Ali that had directed the administration to promptly take steps to spend the aid at issue in the dispute. Ali's decision came in a lawsuit by aid groups challenging the administration's action.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, and the court's three liberal justices dissented.

COURT QUESTIONS LEGAL CHALLENGE

The court said in its unsigned order that the aid groups that sued the administration likely lacked the legal authority to bring their challenge. It also expressed concerns that ruling against Trump threatened to impair his power to conduct foreign affairs.

The case raised questions about the degree to which a president has the authority to rescind funds Congress has appropriated for programs that do not align with his policies.

The administration said in court papers that the money it targeted was "contrary to US foreign policy", reflecting Trump's effort to scale back assistance abroad as part of an "America First" agenda. Trump has also moved to dismantle the US Agency for International Development, the main foreign aid agency.