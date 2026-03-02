FBI probes possible terror link to Texas shooting that left three dead, 14 injured

The man suspected of fatally shooting at least two people and injuring 14 others at a bar in Austin, Texas, had a history of mental health issues, officials said on Sunday (Mar 1), while the FBI was looking into a possible terrorism link.

The gunman was killed in an exchange of fire with police at the scene, police said. Three people remain in critical condition, police said.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect had a history of mental health conditions, according to an internal update from the National Counterterrorism Center reviewed by Reuters.

A law enforcement official told Reuters that the shooter wore a shirt with an Iranian flag and a sweatshirt that said "Property of Allah" on it.

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect was motivated by the joint US-Israel strike on Iran, a law enforcement official told Reuters.

The shooter was identified as Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalised US citizen from Senegal, an official said.

Law enforcement agencies have not publicly released the name of the shooter or identified a specific motive.