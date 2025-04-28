US in touch with India and Pakistan; urges work toward 'responsible solution'

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Sunday (Apr 27) Washington was in touch with both India and Pakistan while urging them to work towards what it called a "responsible solution" as tensions have risen between the two Asian nations following a recent militant attack in Kashmir.

In public, the US government has expressed support for India after the attack but has not criticized Pakistan. India blamed Pakistan for the Apr 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed over two dozen people. Pakistan denies responsibility and called for a neutral probe.

"This is an evolving situation and we are monitoring developments closely. We have been in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan at multiple levels," a US State Department spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"The United States encourages all parties to work together towards a responsible resolution," the spokesperson added.

The State Department spokesperson also said Washington "stands with India and strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," reiterating comments similar to recent ones made by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

India is an increasingly important US partner as Washington aims to counter China's rising influence in Asia while Pakistan remains a US ally even as its importance for Washington has diminished after the 2021 US withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan.

Michael Kugelman, a Washington-based South Asia analyst and writer for the Foreign Policy magazine, said India is now a much closer US partner than Pakistan.

"This may worry Islamabad that if India retaliates militarily, the US may sympathize with its counter-terrorism imperatives and not try to stand in the way," Kugelman told Reuters.