Trump reportedly seeks damages from own Justice Department

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump addressed reports on Tuesday (Oct 21) that he was seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from his own Justice Department, saying it would be "awfully strange" to effectively pay himself.

The New York Times reported that lawyers for Trump were demanding around US$230 million in compensation for federal investigations into him before he was elected president for a second time.

"They probably owe me a lot of money - if I get money from our country, I will do something nice with it like to give it to charity or give it to the White House," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"That decision would have to go across my desk. And it's awfully strange to make a decision where I'm paying myself .... But I was damaged very greatly."