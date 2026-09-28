Trump confirms meeting with Anthropic's Amodei, repeats dismissal of AI fears

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to have a dinner meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Sunday (Sep 27) night, but reaffirmed his stance against slowing the pace of artificial intelligence development.

Trump also reiterated his belief that new regulations would open the door for China to outpace the US in AI advancement. Although he acknowledged Amodei's concern that going too fast on AI could expand risks, Trump said it's more important for the US to maintain a technological edge over China.

"We're about maybe a year and a half up on China," Trump told Fox News while attending the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Illinois. "We're leading, and we're building tremendous, trillions of dollars' worth of places. And why should we give that up?"

Trump, confirming earlier reporting by Axios and Reuters, told Fox News that he would have dinner with Amodei on Sunday night.

The meeting comes as ‌the CEOs of Anthropic's rivals have called for slowing development of increasingly capable AI systems. These include OpenAI, Google’s DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI.

A ​groundswell has risen in favour of federal intervention after OpenAI said in July that an autonomous AI agent went rogue during a security test and hacked into another company.