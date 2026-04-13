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Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him 'weak' on crime and 'terrible'
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World

Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him 'weak' on crime and 'terrible'

"Leo should get his act together as Pope," wrote US President Donald Trump, who later said that he was not a "big fan" of the pontiff.

Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him 'weak' on crime and 'terrible'

Pope Leo XIV leaves after presiding over a Prayer Vigil and Rosary for Peace, in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Apr 11, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Remo Casilli)

13 Apr 2026 09:43AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2026 09:49AM)
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WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump issued a scathing attack on Pope Leo late on Sunday (Apr 12), calling him "weak" on crime and "terrible" for foreign policy after the religious leader criticised Trump's foreign and immigration policies.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

Pope Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on Feb 28.

The pope said this month's threat from Trump to destroy Iranian civilisation was "unacceptable". He has also called for "deep reflection" about the way migrants are being treated in the US under the Trump administration.

"Leo should get his act together as Pope," Trump wrote in his post, later telling reporters he was not a "big fan" of the pontiff.

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Source: Reuters/dc

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United States Donald Trump Pope Leo XIV
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