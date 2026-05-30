US warns it is capable of resuming war with Iran as deal remains elusive

That echoed the US Central Command, which posted on X that American forces "remain present and vigilant across the region".

The efforts to strike a deal mediated by Pakistan were thrown into question this week by US strikes on the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas countered by retaliatory fire from Iran.

Nevertheless, diplomacy continued including in a parallel process to stop fighting in Lebanon - which Iran has insisted be included in any formal end to the war and where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israeli forces had advanced further even as military delegations from both nations met at the Pentagon in Washington.

Trump's priorities in any deal included Iran agreeing to never developing nuclear weapons and the re-opening of the blockaded Strait of Hormuz maritime route, he said in a social media post in which he also announced the Situation Room meeting.

"President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines," a White House official told AFP after the meeting.

"Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," the official added.

COMPETING CONDITIONS

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei pushed back on Trump's conditions, telling state media that the Islamic republic "said goodbye to the language of 'must' 47 years ago."

Exchanges of messages were continuing, he added, but "no final agreement has been reached yet."

In a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran was ready to achieve a "dignified framework" to end the war, according to state news agency IRNA.

In his post, Trump said Tehran would remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz and end its closure of the waterway with "no tolls," while the US would lift its parallel blockade of Iranian ports.

The two countries would also coordinate on removing and destroying Iran's enriched uranium, he said, adding that "no money will be exchanged, until further notice".

Iran's Fars news agency, however, cited sources as saying Tehran was demanding "the immediate release of US$12 billion in frozen Iranian assets" before moving to the next phase of negotiations.

On the toll-free reopening of Hormuz, the sources said "no such clause appears in the text of the agreement," while Trump's comment on destroying Iran's nuclear material "is fundamentally baseless".

Ali, a resident of the city of Tonekabon north of Tehran, said there would likely be more strife to come.

"Both sides are speaking in a way that keeps their supporters satisfied. It's not clear who is telling the truth," the 49-year-old said.