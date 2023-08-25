Despite legal woes, Trump ‘still in charge’ at Republican primaries: Analysts

A confident Donald Trump skipped the Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday (Aug 23), and turned himself in at an Atlanta jail the next day – a move analysts said is intentional to put himself in the spotlight.

Despite his mounting legal troubles, the former United States president remains the frontrunner for the Republican ticket in the 2024 White House race, making him “still in charge” in the GOP camp, observers said on Friday.

Political observer Miles Coleman from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics said Trump had waited until the last minute – he had to report to the jail by Friday afternoon or face possible arrest – before turning himself in.

The timing was not a coincidence as the news of his booking would overshadow how other Republican contenders performed during the debate, Coleman said.