Families demand help with recovering Venezuela's quake victims

"DEAD INSIDE"

Rodriguez has ruled out the possibility of the dead ending up in mass graves and ordered their proper identification.



A makeshift morgue is operating outdoors in the port of La Guaira, where long lines formed to receive the bodies of loved ones and their death certificates.



La Guaira State Governor Jose Alejandro Teran told AFP that more than 170 buildings had been completed destroyed and more than 700 damaged by the earthquakes.



Authorities were supplying between 40 to 50 tons of humanitarian aid a day to those staying in temporary camps, he said.



But many families are denouncing a lack of support and heavy machinery needed in the recovery of bodies from collapsed buildings.



"They tell us no, that they're looking for the living, but what about the dead? Aren't they human beings too?" said Dalimer Diaz, 43.



"Nobody wants to remove the dead; we have to retrieve the bodies ourselves. We need machinery to help us."



Soldiers later arrived at the Tahiti building where residents had been arguing. A Spanish brigade also came with a crane to begin removing rubble.



Aloa Gonzalez was waiting for her sister's body, buried under blocks and concrete.



"I just came from burying my father and mother, and I came here to rescue my sister," she said.



"How do I feel? Dead inside," she said. "I can't believe it. I don't want to stop because I don't want to face the reality of what's happening."