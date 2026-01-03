Venezuela's Maduro declares national emergency after Caracas hit by explosions, smoke seen in capital

CARACAS: Venezuela rejects "military aggression" by ⁠the United States, the government of President Nicolas Maduro ‍said ⁠in ‍a statement early on Saturday (Jan 3).

Attacks ⁠took place in the ‍capital of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La ‌Guaira, the statement ‍said, ‌prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and call on ‌social and political forces to "activate mobilisation plans".

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2am local time (2pm, Singapore time) on Saturday in Caracas.

It was not immediately clear what was behind the explosions. Venezuela’s government, the Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Smoke could be seen rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas. Another military installation in the capital was without power.

People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets.

"The whole ground shook. This is horrible. We heard explosions and planes," said Carmen Hidalgo, a 21-year-old office worker, her voice trembling. She was walking briskly with two relatives, returning from a birthday party. "We felt like the air was hitting us."

Venezuelan state television did not interrupt its programming and aired a report on Venezuelan music and art.

The blasts come as the US military has been targeting, in recent days, alleged drug-smuggling boats. On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the United States to combat drug trafficking.

Maduro also said in a pre-taped interview aired on Thursday that the US wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the month-long pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.