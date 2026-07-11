Death toll in Venezuela quakes rises past 4,000

CARACAS: The death toll in Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes has topped 4,000, the government said Friday (Jul 10).

At least 4,118 people were killed and 16,740 injured in the back-to-back June 24 quakes, which flattened entire districts in the coastal state of La Guaira, Venezuelan parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez wrote on Telegram.

Thousands more are listed as missing.

The stronger 7.5 magnitude quake - the biggest in Venezuela in over a century - struck 39 seconds after the first 7.2 magnitude shock, flattening entire high-rise apartment blocks to layers of rubble.

Although rescue teams have abandoned their search for survivors, family members continue to search the ruins for their loved ones, in the hopes of giving them a dignified burial.