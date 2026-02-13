Vietnam's top leader to travel to US for 'Board of Peace' meeting

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam's top leader To Lam will travel to the United States next week for a meeting of US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", two sources briefed on the visit told AFP on Thursday (Feb 12).



Lam was reconfirmed as general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party in January, after launching sweeping growth-oriented reforms officials describe as a "revolution".



He accepted Trump's invitation to join the "Board of Peace" as a founding member state, the foreign ministry announced last month.



The board, of which Trump is the chairman, was originally intended to oversee the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip after two years of war, but its charter appears to extend beyond the Palestinian territory.



The first meeting is scheduled to take place on Feb 19 in Washington.



Lam said he was committed to working with the United States and the international community to make "positive contributions" toward Middle East peace, state media reported last month.



Vietnam and the United States are currently negotiating a trade deal after Washington imposed 20 per cent tariffs on Vietnamese goods.