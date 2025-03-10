Zelenskyy heads to Saudi Arabia ahead of crunch US talks

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travels to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday (Mar 10), ahead of talks between Ukrainian and US officials on ending the war with Russia at an increasingly precarious moment for Kyiv.

The United States, once Ukraine's main ally, has upended its wartime policies in its stated pursuit of a rapid end to the fighting, engaging directly with Moscow while cutting off military assistance and intelligence sharing for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet Mohammed bin Salman, whose Saudi Arabia has played various mediating roles since Russia's 2022 invasion, including brokering prisoner exchanges and hosting talks between Russia and the United States last month.

Tuesday's talks between US and Ukrainian officials - the first official meeting since a disastrous Oval Office encounter between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump - are expected to focus on a bilateral minerals deal and how to end the war.

Under huge pressure from Trump, who wants the war ended at lightning speed, Zelenskyy has been at pains to show they are on the same page, despite failing to win promises of US security guarantees that Kyiv sees as vital for any peace deal.

Zelenskyy has said he will not attend the talks with US officials and that the Ukrainian delegation will include his chief of staff, his foreign and defence ministers and a top military official in the presidential administration.

"On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

"Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively."