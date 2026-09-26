Wall Street stocks rise, greeting optimism over possible US-Iran deal

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks bounced Friday (Sep 25) to finish a volatile week on a positive note, greeting a drop in oil prices on hopes for a US-Iran agreement that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



Markets weighed mixed signals from the UN General Assembly in New York this week on the state of play between Washington and Tehran.



While both US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian included tough rhetoric against each other in UN addresses, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi proposed a plan that would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.



"It is a dubious offer considering Iran hasn't changed its conditions from before," said Patrick O'Hare, an analyst at Briefing.com. "We'll see how long the glow of Iran's offer lasts."



But Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones said "there is some hope for a diplomatic way to the war in the Middle East with oil prices falling a little bit today."



Investors seemed to settle on a glass-half-full perspective, leading to a more two per cent drop in oil prices, while major US stock indices were in positive territory most of the day. The broad-based S&P 500 finished up 0.5 per cent.



"We have a tug-of-war between rising interest rates and volatile energy prices against very solid corporate and economic fundamentals," Kourkafas said.