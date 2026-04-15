Trump admin wants new Fed chair in place 'as soon as possible'

WAITING FOR CLAIRTY

Asked about the Fed's path of interest rates as war in the Middle East plays out, Bessent added: "They could observe before they cut rates."



"I believe rates should be cut," he maintained.



But he added: "If they want to wait for some clarity, I understand that."



He added that Fed policymakers should also wait for Warsh to be in place "and let him lead the next cycle" of rate adjustments.



Trump has been pushing for the Fed to lower the benchmark lending rate since he returned to the White House in January 2025, and repeatedly lashed out at Powell for not slashing more aggressively.



But US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran on Feb 28, which sparked Tehran's retaliation and plunged the region into war, have triggered a surge in energy and fertilizer prices.



Tehran has mostly blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for such shipments.



The move has caused gasoline and other price hikes in the United States, fanning fears of more persistent inflation.



The Fed typically raises interest rates to rein in inflation, and lowers them to spur economic activity.