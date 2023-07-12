NATO still divided over Ukraine's membership path, despite agreeing to pull country closer: Analysts

This means all 31 NATO nations must approve of Ukraine’s membership.

“There's some question about the willingness of certain members to really grant Ukraine a clear pathway to NATO membership,” Ms Rizzo added.

SPEEDY ACCESSION TO NATO UNLIKELY

NATO leaders on Tuesday (Jul 11) agreed that Ukraine's future lies within the alliance, but stopped short of offering Kyiv an immediate invitation or timeline for accession that the country has been seeking.

“We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met,” said NATO in a declaration at a summit in Lithuanian capital Vilnius, without specifying the conditions Ukraine needs to meet.

Its members in eastern Europe have supported Kyiv's push for a swift entry, but countries such as the United States and Germany have been more cautious of a move that could draw NATO into direct conflict with Russia.

“The US is still nervous about escalation, and what this might mean for future relationship with Russia,” said Ms Rizzo, whose research focuses on European security, NATO, and the transatlantic relationship.

“They want to avoid getting pulled into the war, of course.”