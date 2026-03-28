Yemen's Houthis enter Iran war, while US Marines arrive in region

CAIRO: The risk of an expanded Iran war grew on Saturday (Mar 28) as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched their first attacks on Israel since the start of the conflict, even as additional US forces reached the Middle East.

Speaking before the strike, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States expected to conclude military operations within weeks, although a new deployment of US Marines started arriving in the region. The Houthis said they would continue their operations until the "aggression" on all fronts ended.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government hosts a meeting with the Turkish and Saudi foreign ministers on Sunday to seek to ease regional tensions.

But there is no sign of an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, and the war launched with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands of people and hitting the world economy with the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies.

On Saturday, Israel said it had carried out a wave of attacks on Tehran, targeting what the military said were infrastructure sites belonging to Iran's government.

US MILITARY PERSONNEL INJURED

Iran kept up attacks on Israel and several Gulf states after hitting an air base in Saudi Arabia on Friday and wounding 12 US military personnel, two of them seriously, in one of the most serious breaches of US air defences so far.

Washington has dispatched two contingents of thousands of Marines to the Middle East, the first of which arrived on Friday on an amphibious assault ship, the US military said on Saturday.

The US could achieve its aims without ground troops, Rubio said on Friday, but acknowledged it was deploying some to the region so Trump would have "maximum" flexibility to adjust strategy as needed.

The Pentagon is also expected to deploy thousands of soldiers from its 82nd Airborne Division.