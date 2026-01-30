ASEAN does not recognise Myanmar's elections, which military-backed party claims to have won

CEBU: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations does not recognise the recently held elections in Myanmar, the first since the army seized power in 2021, the Philippine foreign secretary said Thursday (Jan 29).

ASEAN’s non-recognition of the elections in Myanmar, which a military-backed party claimed to have won, is a major blow to efforts by the country’s military rulers to gain international recognition.

The regional bloc, whose 11 members include Myanmar, has refused to recognise the military-ruled government since the army forcibly wrested power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in 2021. The power grab has plunged the impoverished country in a deadly civil war.

Asked in a news conference if the bloc did not recognise the elections in Myanmar, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro said, “yes, as of now” and added that ASEAN “has not endorsed the three phases of the elections that were held".

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Lazaro did not elaborate on how the regional bloc’s stance could possibly change. She was speaking after hosting ASEAN's first major ministerial meetings this year in the central city of Cebu. The Myanmar crisis was high on the agenda.

Myanmar’s military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party claimed Monday that it had won the elections. The victory of the party led by a former general was widely expected after the vote excluded major opposition parties and dissent was tightly restricted.

Also, a quarter of parliamentary seats were automatically reserved for the military - effectively guaranteeing control by the armed forces and its favoured parties.

Critics say the elections were neither free nor fair, but were an effort to legitimise military rule after its forcible seizure of power.