Asian markets climb after strong results from chipmaker Micron

TOKYO: Most Asian stock markets climbed in early trade on Thursday (Jun 25) on the back of strong earnings of United States chipmaker Micron.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was up 2.31 per cent at around 8.30am (7.30am, Singapore time), while Seoul's benchmark Kospi index soared 5.65 per cent.

All eyes had been on the release of earnings from Micron, which reported on Wednesday quarterly revenue that had quadrupled year on year.

The results of the chipmaker had been closely watched to gauge demand in the sector and whether the artificial intelligence rally really has legs.

For the current quarter, Micron is forecasting revenue of around US$50 billion, which would be another record.

The Kospi's rally on Thursday came after SK hynix announced on Wednesday that it planned to raise US$29 billion through a listing on Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

That was enough to send its share price in Seoul up 11 per cent in early trading on Thursday, before easing slightly.