Tech firms lead Asian markets rally as Seoul, Tokyo hit records

HONG KONG: Stock markets in Seoul and Tokyo surged to record highs as tech firms led an Asia-wide rally on Wednesday (Feb 25) following a rebound in their counterparts on Wall Street.

Investors built on a broadly healthy week in the region as they piled onto the artificial intelligence bandwagon amid a shift from New York, where there is growing concern about elevated valuations as well as US political and economic uncertainty.

They are also keeping an eye on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, which comes after his tariff policy was dealt a body blow by the Supreme Court on Friday and as he considers strikes on Iran.

Wall Street's tech titans, including Magnificent Seven stalwart,s have struggled in 2026 to match the past two years' eye-watering performance, with questions being asked about the vast sums they have invested in artificial intelligence (AI) and when they will see returns.

Fresh worries about the recent release of tools that could hammer software firms have compounded the problems.