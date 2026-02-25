Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

US MILITARY BUILD-UP

The initial wave of protests began in December, sparked by economic woes in the sanctions-hit country, but soon grew into nationwide demonstrations that crested on January 8 and 9, posing one of the largest challenges to Iran's leaders in years.



The unrest prompted a violent government crackdown that killed thousands of people.



The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has recorded more than 7,000 deaths, while warning the full toll is likely far higher.



Iranian officials acknowledge more than 3,000 deaths, but say the violence was caused by "terrorist acts" fuelled by the United States and Israel.



The crackdown in January prompted Trump to threaten to intervene militarily on the protesters' behalf, though the focus of his threats soon shifted to Iran's nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at building an atomic bomb but Tehran insists is peaceful.



Since then, the US has carried out a massive military build-up in the Middle East aimed at pressuring Tehran into cutting a deal, even as the two sides pursue indirect negotiations.



Washington deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to the Arabian Sea, and another, the USS Gerald R. Ford, has arrived at a US base in Crete en route to the region.