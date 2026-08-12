Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data

HONG KONG: Oil prices rose again on Wednesday (Aug 12) and stock markets were mixed, with eyes on the release of key United States inflation data that could guide the Federal Reserve on its plans for interest rates.

Traders trod nervously ahead of the consumer price index (CPI) figures, which follow a report last week showing the world's top economy lost more than 20,000 jobs last month, suggesting the labour market was slackening.

With inflation stubbornly elevated above the Fed's 2 per cent target for more than five years - compounded by the Iran war since February - monetary policymakers are increasingly considering lifting borrowing costs.

The bank's July meeting saw three board members call for an increase, dissenting from the final decision to hold rates, and investors are betting they will announce one before the end of the year, with some eyeing at least two.

Analysts pointed out that there will be one more CPI release and another jobs report before the Fed's next meeting in September.

The higher oil prices rise, the more traders expect the Fed to tighten, and a lack of progress in talks between the US and Iran on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is adding upward momentum.

An announcement from Pakistan's defence minister that the two were "close to some sort of arrangement" provided a sliver of hope on Tuesday, though that later faded.

His remarks came after Washington and Tehran had issued demands for compensation over the five-month war, hardening their positions.

Meanwhile, a US helicopter fired missiles on Tuesday into the engine room of a Panama-flagged cargo ship that attempted to break the American blockade of Iran's ports, the United States military said.

There was also little major reaction to a report that Iran and Oman were in advanced talks on reopening Hormuz to some maritime shipping.