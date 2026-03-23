Asia's EVolution: Does Malaysia hold the chips to power its lofty electric vehicle ambitions?

KUALA LUMPUR: The "Pentamaster" name may not be emblazoned on the hoods of the world’s leading electric vehicles (EVs). But without the Malaysian company’s specialised test equipment for the "brains" of these cars, rapid charging would not be possible.

Since 2016, the company has increasingly shifted to the testing of power chips – critical components in EVs and made of advanced materials like silicon carbide and gallium nitride – to ensure their quality and reliability.

“We make the equipment that test the semiconductors that go into EVs ... Most of the cars – the inverters, digital content that goes into the car – customers need them to be tested before the assembly process,” Pentamaster's non-executive director Leng Kean Yong told CNA.

Inverters are devices that convert direct current from the batteries to alternating current for EV motors.

Pentamaster’s EV foray began in 2016 and its growth trajectory in the sector accelerated sharply around 2018, coinciding with China’s aggressive move to dominate the new-energy vehicle space.

As auto giants such as BYD scaled production, the demand for Pentamaster’s precision test equipment surged.

Leng describes Pentamaster's role in the EV supply chain as "small", but the Penang-based firm has solidified its status as a global powerhouse.

It ranks among the world’s top five manufacturers of specialised test equipment for EV power chips, which regulate the vehicles’ electricity flow.