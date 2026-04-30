Bali drowning in rubbish after landfill closed

JAKARTA: Buckets of blooms adorn Yuvita Anggi Prinanda's sidewalk flower stall in Bali, but their perfume can't mask the stench of accumulating rubbish bespoiling parts of the resort island famed for its natural beauty.

Bali's largest landfill was declared off-limits for organic waste from the beginning of April, as the government moves to enforce a longstanding ban on open tips.

But with no immediate alternatives provided, rubbish is piling up in the streets and attracting rats, or being set alight by frustrated residents, causing acrid smoke that has prompted health concerns.

"As a business owner, this is a real nuisance," Yuvita told AFP.

She has dipped into her meagre profits to pay a private company to remove the rubbish from near her stall.

"Some customers, perhaps bothered by the smell, ended up not making a purchase," the 34-year-old told AFP.

Her shop alone generates about four large black bags full of waste every day, mostly leaves and flower cuttings - adding to the island's estimated 3,400 tonnes of daily garbage output.

On paper, Indonesia has banned open landfills since 2013, but it is only now attempting to fully implement the measure.