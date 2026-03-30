Bangladesh PM orders probe into measles outbreak

DHAKA: Bangladesh's prime minister has ordered an urgent nationwide review following a measles outbreak with more than 600 cases, officials said on Monday (Mar 30).

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed two senior ministers to travel across the South Asian nation of 170 million people to assess the scale of the crisis and coordinate response efforts, according to a statement from his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Ministry of Health senior official Md Halimur Rashid, head of the disease control unit, said there have been 674 measles cases across the country this year.

Measles is one of the world's most contagious diseases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and spreads through coughs or sneezes.

Complications can include brain swelling and severe breathing problems. While it can affect anyone, it is most common in children.