Water scarcity, land protests cast shadow over Bengaluru's AI ambitions

BENGALURU: The southern Indian state of Karnataka is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure, raising concerns over the water and land needed to support the industry.

The state’s technology hub Bengaluru currently has 31 operational data centres, with more in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, plans to acquire land for a township outside Bengaluru that would include AI-related industries have met resistance from farmers who fear losing their livelihoods.

WATER SUPPLY CONCERNS

In Bengaluru's Electronic City, a major technology and industrial area, IT executive Pranay Dubey lives in a residential complex with 264 flats.

According to a citizens' group run by him, nearly 150 housing estates in the area rely on private water tankers because they lack connections to the city's piped water supply.

The group believes nearby data centres, which can use large amounts of water to cool computing equipment, are worsening the situation.