What's behind some Southeast Asia countries’ push to join BRICS and will Trump's win be a catalyst?

SINGAPORE: Amid geopolitical tensions in an increasingly fractured world, some Southeast Asian nations are more keen than others in the region to join the BRICS grouping of emerging economies.

But even among those - namely Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam - that have recently become partner countries of BRICS, not all are pressing for full membership.

This reflects a mix of individual national goals and regional interests, analysts told CNA.

Beyond that, more Southeast Asian nations could signal their interest to join BRICS as a hedge against the uncertainties of US economic policies under the upcoming presidency of Mr Donald Trump.

“This Trump 2.0 presidency could push Southeast Asian countries to explore closer ties with BRICS, motivated by concerns over US economic policies,” said Mr Jamil Ghani, a doctoral candidate at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore.

CNA takes a closer look at how Southeast Asian countries view BRICS and why some may still want to keep the bloc at arm’s length.

SOME PARTNER COUNTRIES APPEAR ALL-IN TO JOIN BRICS

Last month, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam were recognised as partner countries to the BRICS bloc along with nine other nations at a summit in Kazan.

BRICS was first established in 2006 and initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining the grouping in 2010. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) became BRICS members this year.

Together, the member economies represent over US$28.5 trillion or about 28 per cent of the global economy.

Analysts told CNA that even among the Southeast Asian nations that have been recognised as BRICS partner countries, some appear to be more motivated in wanting to seek full membership of the bloc as compared to others.

Dr Ian Storey, a senior fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, noted that Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand have all announced that they will seek full membership of the organisation.

“That suggests they are comfortable with the direction in which BRICS is moving and see economic and geopolitical advantages in being full members. Vietnam, on the other hand, is being more cautious. For the time being it is content to remain a BRICS partner,” he said.

“Hanoi is a bit wary that if BRICS takes on a more anti-Western slant this could impair its relations with the US and the European Union, its two biggest export markets.”

Agreeing, Ms Sharon Seah - a senior fellow and coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute - said that Vietnam’s strategic outlook on joining multilateral groupings such as BRICS is “different and may undergo a longer process of internal deliberation”.