Thailand-Cambodia truce talks due in Malaysia but strikes continue
"We want this conflict to end as soon as possible," says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of peace talks that would involve State Department officials.
SAMRAONG, Cambodia: Thailand and Cambodia's leaders are due to meet for peace talks on Monday (Jul 28), as a festering territorial dispute along their shared frontier dragged into a fifth day of open combat.
In an effort initiated by US President Donald Trump, Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet will meet at 3pm in Kuala Lumpur.
US State Department officials are in Malaysia to assist peace efforts. China is also expected to send a delegation.
"We want this conflict to end as soon as possible," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement released late on Sunday in the US.
"State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts."
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told local media he would focus on securing an "immediate ceasefire".
At least 35 people have been killed and more than 200,000 displaced since Thursday when clashes erupted.
Ahead of the talks, Thailand and Cambodia traded fresh fire and accusations.
"This is the fifth day that Thailand has invaded Cambodia's territory with heavy weapons and with the deployment of a lot of troops to grab Cambodia's land," said defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata.
The previous night, Thailand's military said Cambodian snipers were camping in one of the contested temples, and accused Phnom Penh of surging troops along the border and hammering Thai territory with rockets.
It said fighting was ongoing at seven areas along the rural border region, marked by a ridge of hills surrounded by wild jungle and agricultural land where locals farm rubber and rice.
"The situation remains highly tense, and it is anticipated that Cambodia may be preparing for a major military operation prior to entering negotiations," the Thai military statement read.
Trump said on Sunday he believed both Thailand and Cambodia wanted to settle their differences after he told the leaders of both countries that he would not conclude trade deals with them unless they ended their fighting.
"When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!" he wrote on social media.
BOTH SIDES POINT THE FINGER
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn marked his 73rd birthday on Monday, but a notice in the country's Royal Gazette said his public celebrations scheduled for Bangkok's Grand Palace have been cancelled amid the strife.
Both Thailand and Cambodia have agreed in principle to a truce - but accused each other of undermining armistice efforts and of firing first.
The Thai foreign ministry accused Cambodian forces of firing shells into civilian homes in Surin province.
"Any cessation of hostilities cannot be reached while Cambodia is severely lacking in good faith," the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Cambodia's defence ministry accused Thailand of "deliberate and coordinated acts of aggression".
Thailand says eight of its soldiers and 14 civilians have been killed, while Cambodia has confirmed eight civilian and five military deaths.
The Thai military said it had returned the bodies of 12 Cambodian soldiers killed in combat.
The conflict has forced more than 138,000 people from Thailand's border regions, and 80,000 have been driven from their homes in Cambodia.
The Cambodian government has also accused Thai forces of using cluster munitions, while Bangkok has accused Phnom Penh of targeting hospitals.
With the conflict enflaming nationalist sentiments, Thailand issued a warning to its citizens to "refrain from any kind of violence, whether in speech or action" against Cambodian migrants living in the country.