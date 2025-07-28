Thailand-Cambodia truce talks due in Malaysia but strikes continue

SAMRAONG, Cambodia: Thailand and Cambodia's leaders are due to meet for peace talks on Monday (Jul 28), as a festering territorial dispute along their shared frontier dragged into a fifth day of open combat.

In an effort initiated by US President Donald Trump, Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet will meet at 3pm in Kuala Lumpur.

US State Department officials are in Malaysia to assist peace efforts. China is also expected to send a delegation.

"We want this conflict to end as soon as possible," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement released late on Sunday in the US.

"State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told local media he would focus on securing an "immediate ceasefire".

At least 35 people have been killed and more than 200,000 displaced since Thursday when clashes erupted.

Ahead of the talks, Thailand and Cambodia traded fresh fire and accusations.

"This is the fifth day that Thailand has invaded Cambodia's territory with heavy weapons and with the deployment of a lot of troops to grab Cambodia's land," said defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata.

The previous night, Thailand's military said Cambodian snipers were camping in one of the contested temples, and accused Phnom Penh of surging troops along the border and hammering Thai territory with rockets.

It said fighting was ongoing at seven areas along the rural border region, marked by a ridge of hills surrounded by wild jungle and agricultural land where locals farm rubber and rice.

"The situation remains highly tense, and it is anticipated that Cambodia may be preparing for a major military operation prior to entering negotiations," the Thai military statement read.

