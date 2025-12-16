Thailand works to repatriate thousands stranded at Cambodia border crossing

BANGKOK: Thailand is working out how to repatriate up to 6,000 citizens unable to return home through a major border crossing in Cambodia, which closed as fighting along the contested border extended into a second week, authorities said on Tuesday (Dec 16).

The militaries of the Southeast Asian neighbours are clashing at several locations on their 817km land border, both have said, with no signs of abatement, despite international efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.

Cambodia's closure of its checkpoint in the city of Poipet has prevented the return of thousands of Thai workers gathered there amid fighting that has displaced more than half a million people and killed nearly 40 on both sides since last Monday.

Hun Sen, Cambodia's influential former leader, has said the closure aimed to protect civilians from what he called indiscriminate firing by Thai forces in the area.

But checkpoints were open in areas free of fighting, and air travel was unrestricted, he added.

In Bangkok on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said Thais in Poipet could seek help to arrange air travel home from the consulate in the city of Siem Reap, the gateway to the Angkor Wat temple complex.

It urged others still in Cambodia to contact officials if they needed to leave.

Efforts to end the fighting have included calls from United States President Donald Trump, who also brokered a halt to a five-day conflict in July by using trade negotiations as leverage.