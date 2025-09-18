Cambodian PM accuses Thai forces of evicting civilians on border

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's leader Hun Manet has accused Thailand of preventing more than 20 families from returning to their homes on the disputed border, according to his letter to the head of the UN released on Thursday (Sep 18).

The Thai army said the Cambodian residents had "illegally occupied" Thai territory.

The Southeast Asian neighbours agreed a truce in late July following five days of clashes that killed at least 43 people on both sides - the latest eruption of a long-standing dispute over contested border temples on their 800km frontier.

Both sides have since traded accusations of ceasefire violations.

On Wednesday, Thai forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at several hundred Cambodian protesters during a stand-off in a disputed border village, a move that Phnom Penh said injured nearly 30 people, including a soldier and a Buddhist monk.