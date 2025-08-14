China says it supports Thailand, Cambodia reconciliation

BEIJING: China expressed support for Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their border dispute and offered to provide assistance based on the wishes of both nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday (Aug 14).

Wang said China supports the Southeast Asian countries in strengthening dialogue, and hopes they rebuild mutual trust and restore friendship, according to two statements from his ministry.

He met his Thai and Cambodian counterparts separately on the sidelines of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in China's southwestern Yunnan province, readouts of the meetings showed.

Thailand and Cambodia have wrangled for decades over border territory and have been on a conflict footing since the killing of a Cambodian soldier in a skirmish late in May.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Clashes had turned deadly in the worst fighting in more than a decade before a ceasefire was struck in late July.