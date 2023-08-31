Malaysia, India protest China's new map staking claims over disputed territories; Indonesia seeking clarity

MALAYSIA’S REJECTION

In response, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said it does not recognise China's claims in the South China Sea, adding that the map holds no binding authority over Malaysia, which marks its Independence Day - or Hari Merdeka - on Thursday (Aug 31).

“The map, among other things, displays China's unilateral maritime claims that encroach upon Malaysia's maritime areas in Sabah and Sarawak, based on the 1979 Malaysia New Map,” it was quoted as saying by Bernama.

The ministry stressed that Malaysia consistently rejects any foreign party's claims to sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over maritime features or maritime areas based on the 1979 Malaysia New Map.

“Malaysia also views the South China Sea issue as a complex and sensitive matter,” it reportedly said.

It also underscored the need for the issue to be managed peacefully and rationally through dialogue and negotiations based on provisions of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

"Malaysia remains committed to cooperating to ensure all parties implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea comprehensively and effectively,” said Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Malaysia is also committed to the effective and substantive negotiations on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, with the goal of finalising the COC as soon as possible.”

INDONESIA’S RESPONSE

China and ASEAN had reached an agreement on guidelines to speed up negotiations of the COC during a meeting of their foreign ministers in Jakarta on July 13.

Indonesia, which is not a claimant-state, has not yet issued an official response over China’s map that claims territory over the Natuna islet cluster that falls within its 200-nautical-mile EEZ.

But it is also claimed by Beijing within its nine-dash line over the South China Sea, a crucial waterway vital to international shipping lanes and an area of increasing contestation between China and the US.

According to BBC News Indonesia, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently looking for "the truth of the news" regarding the new map.

"We are currently asking for information from the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing on the veracity of the news," foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah reportedly said on Wednesday.

When asked whether Indonesia would protest like India did, he said that the authorities are "waiting for input from the Indonesian Embassy first".