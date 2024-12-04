IN FOCUS: Can China’s pension system survive the pressure of its ageing population?

China’s rapidly ageing population has been affecting the pension system’s sustainability – with more elderly citizens claiming retirement benefits and less working adults contributing to the pension fund.

The population aged 60 years and above reached 297 million in 2023, accounting for more than 20 percent of the total population. This percentage is projected to increase to an astounding high of over 52 per cent by 2100 – meaning more than half the population will be elderly.

The labour force has also been shrinking as the country’s declining fertility rate is now among the lowest in the world, at 1.1 children per woman.

The imbalance has directly affected the country’s dependency ratio, the number of workers supporting each retiree, which is projected to fall from the current 2.95 to just 0.69 in less than 80 years, based on UN population projections, according to Mr Dudley L Poston Jr, a sociology professor at Texas A&M University.

“As a result, financial risk and pressure are overwhelming,” said Dr Huang.

In the meantime, pressure still remains on only children to shoulder the financial burden of their parents’ retirement. “The idea that a child is supposed to take care of the elderly, is a classic family value – not just China in particular but in a lot of (other) Asian countries,” said Ms Liu.

"THE ENTIRE BURDEN FALLS ON ME"

‘Yang er fang lao’, a common Chinese saying, refers to the practice of bearing and raising children to look after you in your old age.

But with the one-child policy implemented between 1980 and 2015, and the current low fertility rate, a whole generation of single-child families is bearing the weight of financially supporting ageing parents on their own.

Ms Xianggui worries about her ability to support her parents long-term and has been conducting her own research on online platforms like Xiaohongshu about increasing pension contributions.

She believes that it is “still possible” to increase her pension contributions to the maximum tier of 4,000 yuan annually.

“Under this new plan (that I came up with), my father would contribute 8,000 yuan annually, and my mother 4,000 yuan into their individual pension accounts. Together, this could raise their combined pensions to over 1,000 yuan per month,” she said.

While it’s a modest amount, she thinks the adjustment is “better than nothing” and “within” her financial capacity.