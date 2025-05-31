China rejects 'groundless accusations' at Shangri-La Dialogue, says it opposes unilateralism, hegemonic bullying
Asked why China’s defence minister skipped this year’s event, Rear Admiral Hu Gangfeng said it sends delegations of different levels each year and this should be seen as “part of normal operational arrangements”.
SINGAPORE: China’s top official at a global defence dialogue on Saturday (May 31) rejected “accusations” made against the country as unfounded and politically motivated, and asserted its commitment to protecting and improving regional security.
“We do not accept groundless accusations against China. Some of these claims are completely fabricated, some distort the truth, and some are outright cases of ‘the thief crying thief’,” said Rear Admiral Hu Gangfeng, who is leading a delegation from the National Defense University of the People’s Liberation Army at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
“They are essentially aimed at provoking conflict, creating division, inciting confrontation, and destabilising the Asia-Pacific,” he said, adding that such actions “go against the tide of the times, are unpopular, and will not succeed.”
Speaking at a session titled “Cooperative maritime security in the Asia-Pacific”, Hu said maritime security in the region remains “generally stable” and the South China Sea remains “one of the world’s safest and busiest sea lanes” for navigation.
He also said China proposes upholding “true multilateralism” and preserving maritime security order in the Asia-Pacific.
“We support the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in Asia-Pacific governance. We oppose unilateralism, hegemonic bullying, and turning Asia-Pacific waters into arenas for power games,” he added.
“We firmly oppose illegal actions that sow division, obstruct reunification, and harm sovereign nations’ core interests.”
Hu did not specify which countries or which accusations he was rebutting.
But earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had warned of the “threat” China poses as he called on allies in the Indo-Pacific to spend more on their own defence needs.
“China’s army is rehearsing for the real deal,” Hegseth said in his speech. “We are not going to sugarcoat it – the threat China poses is real. And it could be imminent.”
Hegseth said the US would continue to strengthen its overseas military posture in response to what he described as intensifying threats from Beijing, particularly its assertiveness over Taiwan.
China’s military has repeatedly simulated scenarios resembling a blockade of the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.
The US, while maintaining a policy of strategic ambiguity, has pledged to support Taiwan’s ability to defend itself.
Besides Taiwan Strait tensions, China also has overlapping claims with various parties including Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia in the South China Sea, a vital waterway for global trade.
The Shangri-la Dialogue is a key annual defence summit organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Held from May 30 to June 1 this year, it brings together defence ministers, military chiefs, and senior officials from nearly 50 countries.
Hu on Saturday also emphasised the need for constructive engagement rather than confrontation at the forum.
“The original intention of holding this meeting is to address problems, not create them; to reduce differences, not widen them. There should be frank and sincere exchanges,” he said.
He was also asked about the absence of Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun from the Shangri-la Dialogue this year.
“China attaches great importance to (the event) and has consistently sent delegations to participate over the years,” Hu replied.
It sends delegations of different levels from year to year, and this should be seen as part of normal operational arrangements, Hu said.
“This in no way affects our ability to articulate our national defence policies, engage in communication with various parties, or enhance mutual understanding,” he said.
“Objectively speaking, I was entrusted to come here today to share our views and engage with all of you. I believe everyone has clearly heard and understood our genuine position.”