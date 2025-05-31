China rejects 'groundless accusations' at Shangri-La Dialogue, says it opposes unilateralism, hegemonic bullying

SINGAPORE: China’s top official at a global defence dialogue on Saturday (May 31) rejected “accusations” made against the country as unfounded and politically motivated, and asserted its commitment to protecting and improving regional security.

“We do not accept groundless accusations against China. Some of these claims are completely fabricated, some distort the truth, and some are outright cases of ‘the thief crying thief’,” said Rear Admiral Hu Gangfeng, who is leading a delegation from the National Defense University of the People’s Liberation Army at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

“They are essentially aimed at provoking conflict, creating division, inciting confrontation, and destabilising the Asia-Pacific,” he said, adding that such actions “go against the tide of the times, are unpopular, and will not succeed.”

Speaking at a session titled “Cooperative maritime security in the Asia-Pacific”, Hu said maritime security in the region remains “generally stable” and the South China Sea remains “one of the world’s safest and busiest sea lanes” for navigation.

He also said China proposes upholding “true multilateralism” and preserving maritime security order in the Asia-Pacific.

“We support the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in Asia-Pacific governance. We oppose unilateralism, hegemonic bullying, and turning Asia-Pacific waters into arenas for power games,” he added.

“We firmly oppose illegal actions that sow division, obstruct reunification, and harm sovereign nations’ core interests.”

Hu did not specify which countries or which accusations he was rebutting.